The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Luis Robert among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The White Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Yankees (-140). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees have six wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 63.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (26-15).

New York has a 21-7 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

In the 62 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for New York, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-2).

The Yankees have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-14 17-12 19-6 17-20 30-21 6-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.