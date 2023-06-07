How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Lance Lynn takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are fourth in MLB action with 96 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York ranks 10th in baseball with a .420 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).
- New York has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Yankees are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.220).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Randy Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
