Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (36-26) and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 7.
The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez for the Yankees and Lance Lynn (4-6) for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Yankees have a record of 6-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 26 out of the 41 games, or 63.4%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has a record of 24-12, a 66.7% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 289 total runs this season.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
|June 7
|White Sox
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
