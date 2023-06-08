Billy McKinney plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In five of 20 games last year, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

He homered once out of 20 games a year ago, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season.

He scored a run three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .077 AVG .115 .107 OBP .207 .077 SLG .269 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

