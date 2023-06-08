DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .239 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 36 of 53 games this season (67.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 17 games this year (32.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
