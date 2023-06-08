Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .254 with four doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- In 81.3% of his 16 games this season, Stanton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8%.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.219
|AVG
|.350
|.265
|OBP
|.350
|.531
|SLG
|.600
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the right-hander went four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.