Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Torres has had a hit in 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).
- In 13.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.3%).
- In 29 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|22 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|7 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (29.6%)
|13 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (59.3%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|9 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (22.2%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
