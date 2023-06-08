On Thursday, Gleyber Torres (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
  • Torres has had a hit in 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).
  • In 13.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (13.3%).
  • In 29 of 60 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 14
.253 AVG .264
.344 OBP .350
.456 SLG .491
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 5
13/12 K/BB 7/7
5 SB 0
Home Away
33 GP 27
22 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%)
7 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%)
13 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (59.3%)
5 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
9 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lynn (4-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 36-year-old's 6.55 ERA ranks 64th, 1.515 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
