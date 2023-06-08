Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), Higashioka has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings