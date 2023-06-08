Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .209 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), Higashioka has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 28 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.167 AVG .238
.194 OBP .333
.400 SLG .286
3 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
12/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-3 with a 4.13 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.