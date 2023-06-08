Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.
- In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 48 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.172
|AVG
|.222
|.221
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|7
|17/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, May 31, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
