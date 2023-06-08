Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .199 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this season (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Clevinger (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.13 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
