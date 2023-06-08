Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on June 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .199 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 23 of 48 games this season (47.9%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.5%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera has had an RBI in 12 games this season (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .172 AVG .222 .221 OBP .260 .297 SLG .289 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 7 17/3 K/BB 7/3 3 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings