Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. White Sox - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willie Calhoun -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on June 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- Calhoun has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has had an RBI in nine games this season (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
- In 12 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.55 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
