On Thursday, Willie Calhoun (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 52.8% of his games this season (19 of 36), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Calhoun has driven home a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Clevinger (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.13 ERA in 52 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
