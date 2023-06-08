On Thursday, Willie Calhoun (.371 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .234 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

In 52.8% of his games this season (19 of 36), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (19.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has driven home a run in nine games this year (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .300 .259 OBP .333 .417 SLG .333 2 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings