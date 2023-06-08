Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees head into the second of a three-game series against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

The White Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Yankees (-145). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees are 6-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have compiled a 26-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games).

The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

New York has played in 62 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-32-2).

The Yankees have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-14 17-12 19-6 17-20 30-21 6-5

