How to Watch the Yankees vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the second of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Willie Calhoun on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 96 total home runs.
- New York is 10th in MLB, slugging .420.
- The Yankees' .234 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- New York has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- New York has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.220).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lucas Giolito
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Max Scherzer
