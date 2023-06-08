Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (36-26) will host Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, June 8, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Yankees vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 24-10 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 2-1 over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win six times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

