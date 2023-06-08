Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. White Sox on June 8, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 4:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Andrew Vaughn and others in this game.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Luis Severino Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Severino Stats
- The Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
Severino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|2
|1
|vs. Padres
|May. 27
|6.2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|at Reds
|May. 21
|4.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 58 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .253/.328/.415 so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashing .289/.363/.477 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI (56 total hits).
- He's slashing .249/.329/.427 so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Robert Stats
- Luis Robert has recorded 58 hits with 16 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .260/.313/.507 so far this year.
- Robert heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
