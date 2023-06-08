Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 8
The Chicago White Sox (27-35) match up against the New York Yankees (36-26), after Seby Zavala went deep twice in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.
The Yankees will look to Luis Severino (0-1) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (4-6).
Yankees vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (4-6, 6.55 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Severino (0-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239 in three games this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn (4-6) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 13th start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, May 31 against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
- Lynn enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Lynn heads into this game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.55), 64th in WHIP (1.515), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
