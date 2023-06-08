Yankees vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (36-26) going head-to-head against the Chicago White Sox (27-35) at 4:05 PM (on June 8). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Yankees, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Yankees vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs White Sox Player Props
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 6-3-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win.
- New York has scored 289 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Michael Grove
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
|June 6
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.