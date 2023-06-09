On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 175 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

In 72.9% of his games this year (43 of 59), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.3% of his games this year, Rizzo has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .368 AVG .222 .449 OBP .310 .605 SLG .302 8 XBH 3 5 HR 1 12 RBI 5 14/9 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings