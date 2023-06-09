DJ LeMahieu, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 36 of 55 games this year (65.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (10.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (30.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.3%).

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings