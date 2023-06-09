After hitting .211 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .242.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 76.5% of his games this year (13 of 17), with more than one hit three times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 52.9% of his games this year, Stanton has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in seven of 17 games (41.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .219 AVG .350 .265 OBP .350 .531 SLG .600 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

