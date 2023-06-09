Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Torres has driven home a run in 16 games this season (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 30 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.3%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
