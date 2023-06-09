Gleyber Torres, with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .249 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Torres has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 62 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.2% of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Torres has driven home a run in 16 games this season (25.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-run games (11.3%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings