Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .231 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits six times (13.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in nine of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this year (20.5%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 19 .194 AVG .269 .239 OBP .310 .299 SLG .403 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 7 RBI 8 8/3 K/BB 15/4 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings