A quarterfinal is next up for Jannik Sinner in the Libema Open, and he will meet Emil Ruusuvuori. Sinner is the favorite (+200) at Autotron Rosmalen.

Sinner at the 2023 Libema Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 9-18
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sinner's Next Match

Sinner has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Ruusuvuori on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET (after beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2).

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +1000
  • US Open odds to win: +1100
  • Libema Open odds to win: +200

Sinner Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sinner beat No. 47-ranked Bublik, 6-4, 6-2.
  • Sinner has won two of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 49-18.
  • Sinner is 4-2 on grass over the past year.
  • In his 67 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Sinner has averaged 25.0 games.
  • On grass, Sinner has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 36.8 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.7% of his games on serve, and 30.8% on return.
  • Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Sinner has won 87.5% of his games on serve and 21.1% on return.

