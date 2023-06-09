Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox
|Yankees vs Red Sox Odds
|Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .161 with four home runs and three walks.
- Donaldson has picked up a hit in four games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 11.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|.130
|AVG
|.250
|.231
|OBP
|.250
|.391
|SLG
|1.000
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.72 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.