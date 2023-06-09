After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

  • Donaldson is batting .161 with four home runs and three walks.
  • Donaldson has picked up a hit in four games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 11.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
.130 AVG .250
.231 OBP .250
.391 SLG 1.000
2 XBH 2
2 HR 2
2 RBI 3
9/3 K/BB 3/0
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.72 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.61, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
