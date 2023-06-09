After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Garrett Whitlock) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .161 with four home runs and three walks.

Donaldson has picked up a hit in four games this year (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (30.0%), and in 11.8% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 .130 AVG .250 .231 OBP .250 .391 SLG 1.000 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 2 RBI 3 9/3 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

