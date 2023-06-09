Men's Libema Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The eight matches today in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 63-ranked Arthur Fils matching up against No. 294 Lloyd Harris.
Libema Open Info
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: June 10
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Today's Matches Info
|Dayne Kelly vs. Jesper de Jong
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|de Jong (-500)
|Kelly (+320)
|David Goffin vs. Alec Deckers
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Goffin (-1600)
|Deckers (+675)
|Arthur Fils vs. Lloyd Harris
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Fils (-160)
|Harris (+120)
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. Andrea Vavassori
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Vavassori (-185)
|Mpetshi Perricard (+135)
|Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Jelle Sels
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:20 AM ET
|Herbert (-275)
|Sels (+200)
|Noah Gabriel vs. Ricardas Berankis
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:40 AM ET
|Berankis (-3000)
|Gabriel (+900)
|Rinky Hijikata vs. Robin Haase
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Hijikata (-275)
|Haase (+195)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Edan Leshem
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:00 AM ET
|Kotov (-650)
|Leshem (+375)
