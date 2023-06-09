A game after posting 25 points in a 92-87 loss to the Aces, Cheyenne Parker leads the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at home against the New York Liberty (4-2) on Friday, June 9, 2023. It will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on ION.

The game has no set line.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Liberty vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 81 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.2)

Atlanta (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Liberty vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

New York has no wins against the spread this year.

New York has had two games (out of ) hit the over this year.

Liberty Performance Insights

In 2023, the Liberty are eighth in the WNBA on offense (80 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (76.3 points allowed).

In 2023, New York is seventh in the WNBA in rebounds (36 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (34.5).

In 2023, the Liberty are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.2).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (9). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

The Liberty give up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concede 35.7% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023, New York has attempted 60.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.0% of New York's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.0% have been 3-pointers.

