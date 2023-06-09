Take a look at the injury report for the New York Liberty (4-2), which currently has only one player listed, as the Liberty prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (2-3) at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

New York lost at home to Chicago 86-82 last time out, and was led by Breanna Stewart (20 PTS, 11 REB, 57.1 FG%) and Courtney Vandersloot (18 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 3 STL, 66.7 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Danielle Robinson Out Knee 2 1 2 Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty Player Leaders

Stewart leads her team in both points (23.7) and rebounds (10.5) per game, and also averages 3.5 assists. At the other end, she puts up 2.2 steals (second in the league) and 1.7 blocked shots (fifth in the league).

Vandersloot puts up a team-best 8.8 assists per contest. She is also averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 46.4% from the floor.

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jonquel Jones posts 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she puts up 0.2 steals and 1 block.

Kayla Thornton is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 163.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.