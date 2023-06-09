A quarterfinal is up next for Rinky Hijikata in the Libema Open, and he will face Mackenzie McDonald. Hijikata has +1400 odds to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Hijikata at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Hijikata's Next Match

After defeating Marc-Andrea Huesler 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, Hijikata will play McDonald in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET.

Hijikata Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hijikata beat No. 82-ranked Huesler, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

In 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Hijikata has gone 11-12 and has not won a title.

Hijikata is 2-1 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hijikata has played 23 matches and 24.1 games per match.

On grass, Hijikata has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 27.0 games per match while winning 56.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Hijikata has won 74.5% of his service games, and he has won 19.7% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Hijikata has won 83.3% of his games on serve and 28.2% on return.

