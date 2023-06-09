Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Willie Calhoun -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the White Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (21.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (26.3%), Calhoun has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (81 total, 1.3 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
