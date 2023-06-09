Friday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (37-27) taking on the Boston Red Sox (31-32) at 7:05 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees are 6-1-0 against the spread.

The Yankees have won 27, or 62.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season New York has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 297.

The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

Yankees Schedule