Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (37-27) on Friday, June 9, when they take on Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (31-32) at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-155). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (7-0, 2.82 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 27, or 62.8%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 16-3 (winning 84.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

New York has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +450 - 2nd

