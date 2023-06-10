Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 43 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 15.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven in a run in 22 games this season (36.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|25
|.318
|AVG
|.212
|.385
|OBP
|.291
|.538
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|28/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Houck (3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.