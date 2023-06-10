On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)

  • McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • McKinney had a base hit in five of 20 games (25.0%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
  • Appearing in 20 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last year (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • He scored three times last season in 20 games (15.0%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.077 AVG .115
.107 OBP .207
.077 SLG .269
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranked 19th in the league last season with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox gave up 185 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 23rd in baseball.
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
