The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.
  • LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 37 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 26
.284 AVG .188
.350 OBP .248
.486 SLG .281
11 XBH 6
5 HR 1
16 RBI 5
31/9 K/BB 29/8
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
