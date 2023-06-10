Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres (.275 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .252.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 44 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (14.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.255
|.342
|OBP
|.314
|.445
|SLG
|.391
|11
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|8
|19/18
|K/BB
|15/10
|5
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.