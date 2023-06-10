Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .212.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including three multi-hit games (8.3%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (22.2%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.213
|AVG
|.212
|.250
|OBP
|.268
|.344
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.