Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson has five home runs and three walks while hitting .171.

Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 13.2% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 2 .148 AVG .250 .233 OBP .250 .481 SLG 1.000 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 3 RBI 3 10/3 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings