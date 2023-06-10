We have 12 matches in the Libema Open qualifying qualification round 1 (on grass) today in Rosmalen, Netherlands, highlighted by Ekaterina (1996) Makarova (No. 229 in world) clashing with Zeynep Sonmez (No. 225). For how to watch, head to NBC, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

Libema Open Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Libema Open Today - June 10

Match Round Match Time Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Zeynep Sonmez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Taylah Preston vs. Dalila Jakupovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Susan Bandecchi vs. Magali Kempen Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Sachia Vickery vs. Jesika Maleckova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Coco Vandeweghe vs. Lena Papadakis Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Mai Hontama vs. Jasmijn Gimbrere Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Carol Zhao vs. Lexie Stevens Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:30 AM ET Eva Vedder vs. Natalija Stevanovic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:35 AM ET Emina Bektas vs. Miyu Kato Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Priscilla Hon vs. Anouk Koevermans Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:45 AM ET Ellen Perez vs. Ankita Raina Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Sabine Lisicki vs. Kristina Dmitruk Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Makarova vs. Sonmez

In three tournaments so far this year, Makarova has yet to win a title, and her record is 2-3.

Through five matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Makarova has played 22.2 games per match and won 47.7% of them.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Makarova has won 40.6% of her games on serve, and 38.7% on return.

