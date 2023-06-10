Nicolai Hojgaard is ready for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Toronto, Canada from June 8-11. The purse is $9,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Hojgaard at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Nicolai Hojgaard Insights

Hojgaard has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Hojgaard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Hojgaard has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hojgaard has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 33 -6 280 0 5 1 1 $583,370

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,264 yards this week, which is 37 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club is 7,264 yards, 171 yards shorter than the average course Hojgaard has played in the past year (7,435).

Hojgaard's Last Time Out

Hojgaard shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

Hojgaard was better than just 5% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Hojgaard failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hojgaard carded less bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (3.3).

Hojgaard's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

In that last competition, Hojgaard's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Hojgaard ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hojgaard had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards
Hojgaard Odds to Win: +5500

