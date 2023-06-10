The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is hitting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), with more than one hit eight times (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .262 .308 OBP .324 .448 SLG .361 7 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 10/7 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings