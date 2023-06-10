Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Willie Calhoun and his .472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .244 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), with more than one hit eight times (21.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has an RBI in 10 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.262
|.308
|OBP
|.324
|.448
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|10/7
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-5 with a 5.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
