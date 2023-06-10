Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (37-28) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at 7:35 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-5) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have won five of their last six games against the spread.

The Yankees have won 27, or 61.4%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York is 25-14 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 299.

The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule