Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (37-28) will host Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (32-32) at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, June 10, with a start time of 7:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (3-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (3-5, 5.46 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 1-3 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 13-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+225) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL East +600 - 2nd

