Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Billy McKinney and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate (2022)
- McKinney hit .096 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In five of 20 games a season ago, McKinney had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one dinger.
- McKinney drove in a run in four of 20 games last season (20.0%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He scored a run in three of his 20 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.077
|AVG
|.115
|.107
|OBP
|.207
|.077
|SLG
|.269
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox had a collective 8.5 K/9 last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.54 team ERA ranked 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combined to give up 185 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.