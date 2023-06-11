DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .236 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 37 of 57 games this season (64.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (35.1%), including four multi-run games (7.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.277
|AVG
|.188
|.341
|OBP
|.248
|.473
|SLG
|.281
|11
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|32/9
|K/BB
|29/8
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
