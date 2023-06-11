The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has four doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .236.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (26.3%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has had an RBI in nine games this year (47.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).

In seven games this year (36.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 .178 AVG .333 .245 OBP .357 .400 SLG .667 4 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings