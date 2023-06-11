Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .212.

Trevino has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 36), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 36 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .213 AVG .212 .250 OBP .268 .344 SLG .269 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings