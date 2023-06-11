Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Red Sox - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will start Brayan Bello) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .154 with five home runs and three walks.
- In five of 12 games this year, Donaldson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 12), and 11.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|.129
|AVG
|.250
|.206
|OBP
|.250
|.419
|SLG
|1.000
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.64 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Bello (3-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
