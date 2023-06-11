The New York Liberty (5-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Dallas Wings (5-3) on Sunday, June 11 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 1:00 PM ET.

The Liberty are coming off of a 106-83 victory over the Dream in their last game on Friday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.5

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart averages 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 3.1 assists, shooting 50.9% from the field (10th in league) and 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game (fourth in WNBA).

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 43.6% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).

Courtney Vandersloot posts a team-best 9.1 assists per contest. She is also putting up 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 45.9% from the floor.

Jonquel Jones posts 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 0.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Betnijah Laney is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

