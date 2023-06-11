A game after scoring 37 points in a 106-83 win over the Dream, Sabrina Ionescu leads the New York Liberty (5-2) at home against the Dallas Wings (4-3) on Sunday, June 11, 2023. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Liberty vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 83 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-2.6)

New York (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Liberty vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

New York has two wins against the spread this season.

New York has seen three of its games go over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for the Liberty, who are scoring 83.7 points per game (third-best in WNBA) and surrendering 77.3 points per contest (second-best).

New York ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing just 34.4 rebounds per game. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 36.1 rebounds per contest.

The Liberty are committing 14.3 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Liberty have been thriving in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.7) and second-best in three-point percentage (36.4%).

The Liberty, who rank fifth in the league with 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, are allowing a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

New York is attempting 41.3 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60.7% of the shots it has taken (and 68.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 26.7 threes per contest, which are 39.3% of its shots (and 31.8% of the team's buckets).

